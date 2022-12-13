Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021.
Authorities say they arrested 26-year-old Cristian Barcenas of Reno and 36-year-old Daniel Mendez of Winnemucca on Tuesday.
Detectives with the Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit, assisted by Nevada Parole and Probation, the FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit all helped in the arrest.
Police say they were originally called to the scene near the 7-Eleven on East Grove Street on April 30th on report of a shooting and a related car crash.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Officials say 24-year-old Marco Avalos Telles of Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Renown.