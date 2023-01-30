Officers with the Sparks Police Department arrested two men Sunday morning who were allegedly tampering with vehicles at a local business.
At about 5:57 a.m. officers with the Sparks Police department responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave for a possible vehicle burglary in progress.
The reporting party advised the Sparks communications center he was watching two men on security surveillance cameras, and it appeared they were tampering with and/or breaking into vehicles at his business.
Descriptions of the men were given to officers as they arrived in the area.
Officers located the men and began to investigate the allegations.
During their investigation the officers developed probable cause to arrest the two men who were identifed as 35-year-old Christopher Bruffett from Sparks and 25-year-old Vincent Wilks from Reno.
Both men were charged with Tampering With a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools; furthermore, both men are on active parole or probation with Nevada Parole and Probation.
More charges are pending further investigation.
(Sparks Police)