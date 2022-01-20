The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market.
Jobless claims rose for the third straight week - by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, highest since late November.
A surge in COVID cases has set back what had been a strong comeback from from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession.
