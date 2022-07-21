U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last year on Halloween in Reno.
The Reno Police Department responded to Nevada Street just after midnight on reports of multiple people being shot.
When they arrived to the scene, it was clear that the shooting happened at a large house party near Nevada Street.
One victim had a gunshot wound at the scene while two other victims later went to the hospital to be treated.
One of those victims had six gunshot wounds.
The Regional Gang Unit took over the investigation and believed that a man by the name of Elijah Jackson was a suspect.
During the investigation, it became possible that Jackson had left the state.
He was eventually located in Sterlington, Louisiana Wednesday.
U.S. Marshals arrested Jackson and is waiting to be extradited to Reno to face attempted murder charges.
The case is still under investigation. If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
ORIGINAL STORY: NOVEMBER 2, 2021
Partygoers are speaking out after a shooting injured three people at a Halloween party near UNR over the weekend.
A doorbell video shows partygoers running away moments after the shooting, says Amelia Futch, a nursing student at TMCC.
"I just know that people will put out the address on their phone and social media takes it all the way around,” said Futch.
That is how Futch says she decided to go to the party she heard about on Snapchat.
“The only reason I wasn't there is because I was waiting for other friends to go together.”
That was until she heard about the shooting.
“My mom had to call me, and she asked me if I was okay. That's when I saw the texts saying there's a shooting on the [1000] block of Nevada Street,” Futch added.
Neighbors were shocked to see their block lit up with police lights, dozens of investigators combing through evidence and surrounded with crime scene tape.
It is a contrast to how some describe this area as quiet.
“I was honestly shocked. It's a nice neighborhood, usually. All the neighbors are friendly. I walk my dog around here all the time and I just didn't think anything like that would happen over here,” said Zach Potter, who lives near the home where the incident happened.
Meanwhile, police have been left with a lot of questions for witnesses after they say most left by the time officers arrived.
Students were alerted of the shooting with a text message from University Police.
Police say the suspect took off northbound and they closed the road while they searched.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
The stretch of Nevada Street has a mixture of homes and apartments.
It is heavily populated with college students.
It is also where at least 100 young people in costumes were at when shots rang out, early Halloween morning.
The shooting is another unfortunate reality that keeps some students shaking their head,
“It’s another shooting and, unfortunately, I think that's [the] reality a lot of people start thinking because you see these happen very often. I think it's an unfortunate thing that America to deal with,” said, Alvin Leung, a Freshman at UNR.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.