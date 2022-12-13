A Las Vegas man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to 7 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for attempted receipt and possession of hundreds of child sexual abuse material.
Jonathan Robert Risse-Santos (30) pleaded guilty in February 2022 to attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. In addition to imprisonment, Risse-Santos will be required under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, on March 1, 2021, Risse-Santos contacted who he believed to be a 14-year-old child through Kik Messenger. He repeatedly asked the child to send nude images of herself. The next day, Risse-Santos exchanged messages via TextNow, another messaging application, and discussed engaging in sexual activity with the child. He agreed to meet the child at her home where law enforcement arrested him. During the search of Risse-Santos’ cell phone, 259 images and six videos of child sexual abuse material were discovered.
U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the North Las Vegas Police Department, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.