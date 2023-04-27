The man accused of killing a woman in Verdi is expected to be back in Washoe County within the next week.
Court records show a Clark County judge made that ruling on Thursday.
40-year-old Jesce Richt was arrested in Las Vegas on Monday after being on the run since April 18th.
Reno Police say Richt was located during a traffic stop and arrested on an arrest warrant related to the shooting.
On April 18, Reno Police responded to the scene on Castletroy Drive, off of I-80 around 7:30 pm. on a report of a shooting.
Police say 40-year-old Jessica Griffin died on scene and that the suspect identified as Jesce Richt is still on the run.
Police say Richt and Griffin are known to each other and that the shooting was not a random act.
Richt is believed to also be using an alias by the name Paul Watterson.
Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
---------------------------
April 22 Update:
We are learning more about the past between the woman who was shot and killed in Verdi earlier this week and her suspected killer.
According to court documents, Jessica Griffin explained how Jesce Richt said he was going to kill her and described how he would do it.
In an application for a temporary protection order with the Second Judiciary Court, Griffin explained how Richt had reportedly held her hostage for close to one year.
She went into detail about how Richt had given her black eyes, broken ribs, and locked her in closets.
Later in her application, Griffin goes into detail on the threats she had received from Richt.
She wrote that Richt told her "I will kill your whole family. I will rip your sister's baby out of her, I will kill my father and his wife."
More documents revealed show that Griffin had filed several temporary protection orders against Richt.
Richt also has a criminal past that includes charges kidnapping in the first degree, false imprisonment and aggravated stalking.
Police say they are still searching for Richt and that he may be using an alias by the name of Paul Watterson.
-------------
Original story from April 20:
The search continues for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman in Verdi on Tuesday night.
Police responded to the scene on Castletroy Drive, off of I-80 around 7:30 pm.
Police say Jessica Griffin died on scene.
After interviews with witnesses and the investigative process, it was determined that 40-year-old Jesce Richt is the suspect in this crime.
According to court documents, Griffin applied for a Temporary Protection Order against the suspect, Jesce Richt, who also goes by Paul Waterson, earlier this month.
It was denied because she already had an extended order against him that was set to expire in August.
Police say Richt and Griffin are known to each other and that the shooting was not a random act.
So far, police have not arrested him, though - and say they are still investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
