On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day.
The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after walking through Downtown.
They want to spread awareness and meaning behind the white cane and its importance to people within the blind community. It's a tool that helps them move around freely and safely get to their destination, whether that be work, school, or just around town.
