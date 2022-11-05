Weather Alert

...A STRONG EARLY WINTER STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK... * GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Sunday afternoon and evening with gusts 35 to 45 mph in the valleys and gusts of 50 to 60 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridge-top gusts may reach 100+ mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. Wind impacts will diminish by Tuesday. * SNOW IMPACTS: Snow is forecast to impact the western Nevada valleys late Sunday night into Monday morning which may lead to travel challenges during the Monday morning commute. Snow totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in foothills west of Highway 395 and the Virginia Highlands. Additional light snowfall and much colder temperatures are possible through Wednesday morning, so be prepared for a few days of icy-slick roads next week. * COLD TEMPERATURES: Mild high temperatures this weekend will drop 15-20 degrees by Tuesday. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across much of western Nevada. Overnight lows may drop into the 10s and 20s across western NV valleys with single digit and sub-zero lows possible in the Sierra valleys.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet. Locally higher totals are possible in the foothills west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 50-60 mph in wind prone areas. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snowfall and travel impacts are possible through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&