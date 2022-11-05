Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning.
Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer time.
“At this cleanup, not only will community members have an opportunity to get rid of excess waste around their homes, but they’ll also get a chance to meet our new Ward 3 Councilmember, Miguel Martinez,” said Vice Mayor Reese.
Waste management dumpsters, courtesy of Vice Mayor Reese, were present at the event.
(City of Reno)