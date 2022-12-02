We have an update on the Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning drivers not to take Dog Valley Road to try to get over the Sierra.
Drivers have been taking the road via Verdi after some GPS systems reroute them to there as a way to avoid traffic on I-80 but deputies want to stress this is not a usable alternate route.
Signs warn against taking the road, which deputies say is a bad idea because it isn't maintained, and then they have to end up calling emergency responders like the sheriff's office.
"People end up in situations where they can't get out of. They get stuck, they end up in the ditch. Their vehicles are not equipped to handle the conditions out there and they end up calling for help,” says Sergeant Joshua Fisher,Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say people getting stuck can tax resources especially during wintry weather events when they're also dealing with crashes.
They say recently Google agreed to remove Dog Valley Road as an alternate route and they hope other mapping companies follow suit.