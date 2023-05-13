A driver was arrested for suspected DUI after nearly hitting a Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputy's vehicle head-on late Friday night.
The Sheriff's Office says one of their patrol deputies was driving on South Virginia St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. when they were met with headlights coming directly towards them from a truck driving on the wrong side of the road.
Fortunately, the Deputy was able to maneuver the patrol vehicle out of the truck’s path in time to avoid being struck head-on.
The driver was quickly stopped and subsequently charged with driving under the influence.
The Sheriff's Office is urging locals to plan ahead by using ride-share options, public transportation or designating a sober driver.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)