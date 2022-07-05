Washoe County is accepting applications to its new Washoe County Leadership Academy (WCLA), an exciting eight-month program designed to educate, inspire and encourage future community leaders.
The academy begins in September and will meet once a month for eight months, with graduation in April 2023.
The class of 2023 will have the opportunity to increase their professional and personal network with fellow community leaders across the county, while learning how local county government works and what Washoe County does with residents’ tax dollars.
The program was developed to showcase the breadth of what Washoe County as a government entity does, while also shining a light on the history and significance of this area of northern Nevada. There will be visits to county departments including Washoe County Regional Animal Services, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Health District, and regional libraries and parks. There will also be tours of significant sights in the county, including Pyramid Lake, Gerlach, the Thunderbird Lodge, and Bowers Mansion.
“There is no better way to hone leadership skills and develop a deep understanding of one’s community than by participating in an immersive program like the Washoe County Leadership Academy,” County Manager Eric Brown said. “Graduates of this program will be experts in how local government works, what the county does and why we do it. They will walk away from this with deep connections with other aspiring community leaders and a valuable understanding of the policy makers that are shaping the future of this region.”
There is no fee to participate in the academy, and space is limited to 25 individuals. Applications will be received through August 1, and participants will be notified of their acceptance into the program by Aug. 12.
Learn more and apply at www.washoecounty.gov/WCLA/.
