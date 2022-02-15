Washoe County is doing a pilot program testing three parks as potential places for people to take their dogs off leash.
The one year Off-Leash Dog Pilot Program started on November 15th, and today an update was provided on how the program is going.
Updates from rangers and maintenance workers:
- They've been seeing about 89 people per day at the parks with their dogs.
- They haven't seen any damage reports or calls to animal services.
- Their personal interactions with people have been 100% positive.
- While social media and email comments have been 80% positive and 20% negative.
Celia Walker, the Washoe County Regional & Open Space Ranger tells us some of the feedback she's heard from the community "They're very thankful that we did this program, it gives them an option."
All of this data is gathered on a daily basis, based on how many people the rangers and maintenance workers see, replacing dogs bags and keeping an eye out for any damage. If the program is successful the hope is for the city to take over.
Walker says "The goal would be to hopefully have Reno and Sparks to adopt the program if it's successful."
The pilot program is a test to see if residents can responsibly have their dogs off leash and follow the rules. If the rules are neglected, then the testing areas will no longer be off leash locations.
Walker adds "You still have to keep control of your dog, you can't have more than 3 dogs with you, they have to be under voice control and you have to pick up your dog waste."
Walker tells us, at the end of the year long pilot program they'll reassess on how the public and their dogs performed in order to make a decision on what's next.
Walker asks "Just please respect the rules so we can keep this going and pick up after your dog."
If you are one of those who uses the Off-Leash Pilot Program areas, they're making some time changes at Lazy 5, North Valley's Regional Park and South Valley's Regional Park. Hours will be changing on March 1st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.