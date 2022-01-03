Lab
MGN

Washoe County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases since December 27.

The county says the 7-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases is at 238.1. It was 97.4 on December 26, 2021.

The health district adds that 410 new cases reported on December 31, 2021 - the highest 1-day total since January 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, 