...Very Strong Winds and Mountain Snow Through Tuesday Morning...
* Our first winter storm of 2022 has arrived with very strong and
potentially damaging winds, light to moderate mountain snow, and
a few light valley rain and snow showers. The snowfall with this
system won't be very significant; however there will be travel
difficulties due to snow-covered roads and localized areas of
blowing and drifting snow. Travel overnight will be challenging,
especially in the Sierra from Tahoe north, and for the passes
of northeast California.
* Gusty winds are whipping through northeast California, the Tahoe
Basin and western Nevada. Wind gusts between 60-80 mph have
already occurred in areas along I-580 in Washoe Valley. There is
is potential for gusts to exceed 80 mph through tonight,
especially in wind prone locations along the US-395 and I-580
corridor between Susanville and northern Mono County, in
addition to the Surprise Valley and far northern Washoe County
near the Oregon border. Elsewhere, gusts of 30-50 mph are
anticipated for valley locations, with Sierra ridge gusts
exceeding 100 mph.
* There have been reports of blowing snow in Washoe Valley and
near Susanville resulting in vehicle incidents and poor
visibility. Plan on the following impacts through Tuesday
morning: some tree falls and power outages along with travel
restrictions for high profile vehicles, and very rough air for
aviators. Backcountry recreation, ski areas and lakes will be
impacted by the winds, blowing snow, and very choppy lake
conditions.
* Be sure to charge your phones, locate your flashlights and extra
batteries, and ensure you have a backup plan for meals if power
outages occur due to the strong winds through Tuesday morning.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to
70 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395/I-580 may
see gusts exceed 80 mph at times. Sheltered areas may only see
gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down some trees and power
lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Very rough air for
aviation interests.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds are producing blowing snow in
Washoe Valley along I-580. Check road conditions before you go.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. Prepare ahead of time
by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights
with spare batteries and/or candles, and charge your mobile
devices in the event of a power outage.
&&