Weather Alert

...Very Strong Winds and Mountain Snow Through Tuesday Morning... * Our first winter storm of 2022 has arrived with very strong and potentially damaging winds, light to moderate mountain snow, and a few light valley rain and snow showers. The snowfall with this system won't be very significant; however there will be travel difficulties due to snow-covered roads and localized areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel overnight will be challenging, especially in the Sierra from Tahoe north, and for the passes of northeast California. * Gusty winds are whipping through northeast California, the Tahoe Basin and western Nevada. Wind gusts between 60-80 mph have already occurred in areas along I-580 in Washoe Valley. There is is potential for gusts to exceed 80 mph through tonight, especially in wind prone locations along the US-395 and I-580 corridor between Susanville and northern Mono County, in addition to the Surprise Valley and far northern Washoe County near the Oregon border. Elsewhere, gusts of 30-50 mph are anticipated for valley locations, with Sierra ridge gusts exceeding 100 mph. * There have been reports of blowing snow in Washoe Valley and near Susanville resulting in vehicle incidents and poor visibility. Plan on the following impacts through Tuesday morning: some tree falls and power outages along with travel restrictions for high profile vehicles, and very rough air for aviators. Backcountry recreation, ski areas and lakes will be impacted by the winds, blowing snow, and very choppy lake conditions. * Be sure to charge your phones, locate your flashlights and extra batteries, and ensure you have a backup plan for meals if power outages occur due to the strong winds through Tuesday morning.

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395/I-580 may see gusts exceed 80 mph at times. Sheltered areas may only see gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down some trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Very rough air for aviation interests. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds are producing blowing snow in Washoe Valley along I-580. Check road conditions before you go. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles, and charge your mobile devices in the event of a power outage. &&