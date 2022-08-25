The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert the public to at least two individuals who have impersonated law enforcement in our area.
The two men were first reported approaching a residence in the 3000 block of Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley on August 22, 2022.
Deputies say the men contacted the resident and introduced themselves as “detectives” from the Washoe County Sheriff’s “department” who were responding to a call about a suspicious person in the neighborhood. When asked by the resident for identification, deputies say both men produced silver star shaped badges from black wallets, though they refused to provide their names.
The men were described as clean shaven, white male adults in their 30’s. The first subject wore a black T-shirt, dark blue pants, a black hat and had brown eyes.
The second subject wore a maroon-colored shirt with blue pants and had light brown hair. The subjects were last seen driving an unmarked silver Ford Explorer with spotlights on each side. Neither subject was seen carrying a firearm, handcuffs, or any other law enforcement related material.
At the time of the incident, the WCSO had not received any calls for service in the Eastlake Blvd. area. Additionally, WCSO Dispatch confirmed neither Reno nor Sparks Police were in the area at the time of the incident. There were also no detectives or under cover units working in that specific area at the time.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like residents to know, if approached in a similar situation, Deputies would never fail to provide their name, badge, or commission number. Members of the public who may find themselves in similar circumstances or are suspicious that someone might be impersonating a member of law enforcement, should call the WCSO non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-9276 or call 911.
If you have any information about the Eastlake Blvd. incident, you are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (775) 328-3001 and reference case #WC22-4347.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)