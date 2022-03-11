Washoe County School District Board President Dr. Angie Taylor has filed for state assembly office in Nevada.
The Democrat posted a photo on her Twitter handle Thursday showing her signing her official candidacy paperwork for Assembly District 27.
With her candidacy, she hopes to replace outgoing Democratic Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson.
Benitez-Thompson serves the area from University of Nevada to Highway 395 near Oddie Blvd. and to South Virginia Street near Plumb Lane.
Taylor was appointed to the school board in 2014 and serves District E, which includes Hug and McQueen High Schools and also the Verdi area.
The two-week long candidate filing period ends on March 18, 2022.
The 2022 Nevada Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 14.
*Early Voting begins on Saturday, May 28 and runs through Friday, June 10.
The 2022 Nevada General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.
*Early voting begins on Saturday, October 22 and runs through Friday, November 4.
I filed to replace the amazing TBT @Assemblywoman27 as the Assembly person for District 27. I'm honored to have her full support!! Our website just went live so check it out here: https://t.co/sBrpkoG9vy #TeamAngie #AD27 pic.twitter.com/YPeqLEIrvC— Angie Taylor (@VoteAngieTaylor) March 11, 2022