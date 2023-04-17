The Washoe County School District is considering possible changes that could impact families that go to Vaughn and Pine Middle Schools.
The School District is holding a public meeting about the proposals on Monday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Pine Middle School located at 4800 Neil Road in Reno
According to the School District, some possibilities on the table include Pine Middle School students attending newer schools, grade re-configuration and elementary schools being consolidated into newer facilities.
The changes under consideration would not take place before the 2026-2027 school year.
The school District says no final decision will be made at next week's meeting.
They expect to hold more events for families to weigh in.