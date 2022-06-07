The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is honoring 17 outstanding graduates as part of its 2022 Countdown to Graduation.
These students are recognized for their achievements both on- and off campus and their determination to overcome obstacles on the path to the graduation stage.
The 17 Countdown graduates are profiled here: www.washoeschools.net/countdown. This site also includes links to each school’s graduation ceremony livestream.
Most graduation ceremonies will take place at Lawlor Events Center beginning on Wednesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 11. Incline High School graduates will hold their ceremonies at their school on Tuesday, June 21.
A complete list of graduation ceremonies is available by clicking on this line.
Here is the list of honored graduates in the 2022 Countdown to Graduation:
Gerlach High School—Caroleena Jameela Rose “CJ” Walters
Reed High School—Isabella Villaseñor
Sparks High School—Alexis Chavez
Spanish Springs High School—Ella Bartek
Reno High School—Dallasia Samuels
McQueen High School—Landen Smith
RISE Academy for Adult Achievement—Nathan Easley
AACT—Leona Dominguez Mueller
Picollo School—Nikolas Rivera
Hug High School—Brandon Quintanilla
North Valleys High School—Rhiannon Burkett
TMCC HS—Katarina Costa
North Star Online School—Amelia Moler
Damonte Ranch High School—Mykah Furlong
Wooster High School—Victoria Gomez
Incline High School—Lupita Ramirez-Gomez
Galena High School—Frenessy Rodriguez Lobos
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)