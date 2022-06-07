Local high school graduation

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is honoring 17 outstanding graduates as part of its 2022 Countdown to Graduation.

These students are recognized for their achievements both on- and off campus and their determination to overcome obstacles on the path to the graduation stage.

The 17 Countdown graduates are profiled here: www.washoeschools.net/countdown. This site also includes links to each school’s graduation ceremony livestream.

Most graduation ceremonies will take place at Lawlor Events Center beginning on Wednesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 11. Incline High School graduates will hold their ceremonies at their school on Tuesday, June 21.

A complete list of graduation ceremonies is available by clicking on this line.

Here is the list of honored graduates in the 2022 Countdown to Graduation:

Gerlach High School—Caroleena Jameela Rose “CJ” Walters

Reed High School—Isabella Villaseñor

Sparks High School—Alexis Chavez

Spanish Springs High School—Ella Bartek

Reno High School—Dallasia Samuels

McQueen High School—Landen Smith

RISE Academy for Adult Achievement—Nathan Easley

AACT—Leona Dominguez Mueller

Picollo School—Nikolas Rivera

Hug High School—Brandon Quintanilla

North Valleys High School—Rhiannon Burkett

TMCC HS—Katarina Costa

North Star Online School—Amelia Moler

Damonte Ranch High School—Mykah Furlong

Wooster High School—Victoria Gomez

Incline High School—Lupita Ramirez-Gomez

Galena High School—Frenessy Rodriguez Lobos

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)