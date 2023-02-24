Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 2 to 7 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are anticipated to be in the Pine Nut Range, Virginia City Highlands, and eastern slopes of the Carson Range; as well as portions of Douglas County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&