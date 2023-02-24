The Washoe County School District says it has used its last contingency day for the 2022-23 school year.
If weather conditions or other situations lead to another school day cancellation during this school year, all our teachers and students will engage in distance learning on that day.
Below is a statement released by the school district on the topic:
Good afternoon,
This is an important message for families in the Washoe County School District.
With the cancellation of school today, Friday, February 24, we have used our third and final contingency day for the 22-23 school year.
It is important to remember that inclement weather is forecast for next week. Our teachers and school administrative staff will be providing students with the guidance, materials and devices they need to engage in these distance learning activities.
Each school has a specific plan for distance learning. In the event of a distance learning day, you will receive further direction from your school, principal or teacher.
For additional information on WCSD’s distance learning plans and policy please visit the page: WCSD Plans for Distance Learning in Case of Emergency School Closure.
Please contact your school if you need further guidance on distance learning.
Thank you.