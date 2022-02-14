The Washoe County School District has announced bus schedule changes as the district continues to struggle with a shortage of drivers.
Beginning Tuesday, February 22, bus service for most General Education students will be suspended for one week at a time for each area of the District.
The district says this will allow them to bring drivers from the suspended area so they can continue providing full bus services to students in the other areas of the District.
Under federal law, students receiving some specialized education services will continue to receive transportation services.
From Tuesday, February 22 to Friday, February 25, students attending these schools will not receive bus service.
- Allen, Bennett, Bohach, Hall, Mathews, Palmer, Sepulveda, Spanish Springs, Sun Valley, Taylor, and Van Gorder elementary schools; Desert Skies, Shaw, Sky Ranch, and Traner middle schools, and Hug and Spanish Springs high schools.
The following week—from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4— bus services for students in Area 2 will be restored, and transportation for students in Areas 3 and 4 will be suspended.
Transportation for students attending AACT and the Wooster High School’s IB program will continue as these schools have students from varying areas.
Transportation for after-school programming and athletic competitions/games will also continue for all schools without interruption as the times do not conflict with other afternoon transportation routes.
Transportation for the GT SWAS programs located at Caughlin Ranch, Gomm, and Hunsberger Elementary Schools will follow the rotating schedule.
A complete list of the areas and the rotation schedules can be found at www.washoeschools.net/transportation