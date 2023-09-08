The Washoe County School District says it and Washoe Education Support Professionals (WESP) have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement, resulting in a double-digit increase for frontline education support personnel including bus drivers, teacher assistants and nutrition services workers.
The tentative contract commits to a 13.2% raise in the first year with matching funds for eligible employees, an increase estimated at about 17% in total for the first year. The match is made possible by utilizing funds from Senate Bill 231, a measure intended to pay our educators and staff.
“Our support professionals play a critical role in supporting our students and educators every day,” said Superintendent Susan Enfield. “This agreement provides a well-deserved pay increase for our team, and we are grateful to WESP for their strong partnership throughout the bargaining process.”
“This tentative agreement reflects the great partnership WESP has with WCSD and sets a solid foundation for the next 4 years with salary increases that recognize the integral role ESPs have in supporting student learning,” said Sarah Lucey, WESP Bargaining Team Member. “This round of bargaining was the most successful in WESP’s history because it was the most collaborative, and we appreciate the District’s efforts to secure a contract that will help Washoe ESP’s and their families.”
WCSD says the agreement includes a proposed four-year contract that runs through June 30, 2027, which eliminates the staffing and time costs of requiring negotiations every two years. The WCSD Board of Trustees will vote on ratification of the contract after it is approved by the WESP members.
WESP negotiates the contract for more than 2,500 WCSD employees including secretaries, transportation services, nutrition services, some librarians, teacher assistants and more.
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)