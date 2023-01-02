The Winnemucca Police Department says they have received reports that their office phone number is being used as part of a scam.
The police department says two people have received telephone calls stating that warrants for their arrest will be issued if they don't pay certain fines or dues.
This is not how their office would conduct business.
If you receive a call like this, it is most likely a scam.
If you have any question about the validity of a call from the Winnemucca Police Department, you can call 775-623-6396.