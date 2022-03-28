A winter weather advisory is up for the purple areas on the map, including the Sierra and Lake Tahoe Basin, down to Mammoth Lakes, with several inches of snow possible above 8,000' through Monday evening giving us slick roads and winter driving conditions.
Chain controls are possible along the Mt. Rose Highway and Donner Summit through Tuesday morning.
A wind advisory is up for the blue areas on the map, around central and southern Nevada with gusty winds 30 to 40mph.
Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms for our valleys on Monday tapering off by late Tuesday morning.
Be prepared for a slick evening commute.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.