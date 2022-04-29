A woman is behind bars accused of setting a car fire in the Wendover Nugget hotel parking garage earlier this week.
Nevada State Police say Ruby Jo Mitchellelee Cordova was arrested Tuesday by the West Wendover Police Department and booked into the Elko County Jail on second- and third-degree arson charges and two other drug-related charges.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the alleged arson.
The Nevada State Fire Marshal encourages the public to call on suspected arsons at 844-NV ARSON (682-7766).