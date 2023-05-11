Nevada State Police say a wrong-way driver was arrested for DUI after driving on Highway 395 Tuesday night.
Troopers say they got a call of a wrong-way driver heading south at Bordertown in the northbound lanes, around 7:30 p.m.
Eventually troopers caught up with the SUV just south of Lemmon Drive.
Troopers arrested the driver and fortunately no one was hurt.
She's been identified as 74-year-old Carolyn Guibor.
She's charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, and obstructing a peace officer.
NDOT says its operations center did post a message about a possible wrong-way driver on its digital message signs at North McCarran and Lemmon Drive -- while state police responded to the incident after receiving the call.