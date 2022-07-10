A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters are scrambling Sunday to protect the iconic trees. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
It's burning near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world’s biggest trees by volume.
Some of the massive trunks are wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection as the blaze burned out of control.
The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.