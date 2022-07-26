Containment on the The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has grown to 87% while holding at 4,875 acres burned.
Yosemite was partially closed because of the fire, and hundreds of people who had evacuated were allowed to return.
Monsoonal moisture began to increase across the region with cumulus buildup visible to the east of the Washburn fire over the Sierra Crest which has helped fire crews in increasing containment of the fire.
The cause is currently under investigation but authorities have suspicion it was human-caused - they say there was reportedly no obvious natural spark.
The fire is now active on the Sierra National Forest.
The Forest Service says the lands affected are a small portion of the 1.3 million acre Sierra National Forest.
To help firefighters, the Sierra National Forest has issued a Washburn Fire Closure Forest Order