The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned Wayne Cameron's murder conviction.
Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of killing 29-year-old Jarrod Faust during a road rage incident along Welcome Way in February of 2020.
Police say Cameron followed Faust to the end of Welcome Way, got out of his car, confronted Faust and shot him.
According to court documents, during the trial, the state described to the jury a theory that shooting a bullet into the truck constituted an entry for purposes of burglary and by extension, felony murder.
Justices ruled that the theory constituted an "instructional error" with the jury and the case has been sent back to Washoe County District Court.
UPDATE: FEBRUARY 12, 2020
Judge Breslow sentenced Wayne Cameron to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust.
On Thursday, Judge Breslow also sentenced Cameron to 8 to 20 years consecutive to the murder charge for the deadly weapon enhancement charge.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office released new information following the trial of Wayne Cameron, who was found guilty of first degree murder last Friday.
In Nevada, defendants convicted of murder may be sentenced by the same jury empaneled in the criminal trial.
On Monday, the jury deliberated for two hours before returning a verdict of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Cameron will also be sentenced on a deadly weapon enhancement for having used a firearm in the commission of his crime by the trial's presiding judge.
His sentencing is scheduled for August 26.
Cameron was arrested in March 2020 after he was identified as the suspect of a shooting following a road rage incident on February 11, 2020.
The Reno Police Department lead the investigation after a potential conflict of interest was discovered for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives learned Cameron killed 29-year-old Jarrod Faust after following him to the end of Welcome Way. Cameron got out of his car, confronted Faust and shot him. Faust was unarmed, still sitting in his car and he died on scene.
Cameron was identified as the suspect only after a tip came in about his involvement.
Cameron was booked into the Washoe County jail.
They say detectives are also now investigating several shootings that occurred in 2017 and 2018 in the Galena area.
RPD says these shootings consisted of houses being shot in the middle of the night.
They say leads on those cases have been minimal but detectives are seeking anyone having information about the homicide or the shootings into the residences contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.
UPDATE: The Reno Police Department says it is taking over the investigation into a homicide that happened near Welcome Way in February.
Officials said the change was made to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said leads started to develop and there was a concern that down the road there would possibly be a conflict of interest, based on the information they were getting.
Officials said they decided to have the Reno Police Department take over, that way if it does develop into something, there's no questions of conflict of interest.
“It’s important to protect the integrity of a fair investigation," Washoe County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Bob Harmon said.
UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that happened near Welcome Way on Tuesday.
They said the victim was 29-year-old Jarrod Faust of Reno. Officials said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they want to hear from anyone who may have information about Faust's activity during the day and evening of Tuesday, February 11. They said according to investigators, Faust would have been driving a gold Chevrolet pick-up truck.
Officials said detectives would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any activity in the area of Welcome Way and Rock Haven Drive between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, or who may have home surveillance video showing activity such as traffic in the area during that time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You will remain anonymous. A $2,500 reward is being offered.
Original Story: The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Welcome Way in south Reno on Tuesday night.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. authorities received a report of a suspicious car in the area of the 13000 block of Welcome Way. Authorities say responding deputies found a dead man inside a pick-up truck.
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any activity in the area of Welcome Way and Rock Haven Drive between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC20-713.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an investigation to confirm the victim’s identity and cause of death.