Traffic lanes will be reduced on U.S. 395 in north Reno Wednesday as NDOT performs routine inspection of the Parr-Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395.
* Intermittent single lane closures will take place on U.S. 395 at Parr-Dandini Boulevard between 8am-4pm for routine inspection of the Parr-Dandini Boulevard bridge.
* The lane closures will alternate on both directions of the highway, with one northbound lane closed during morning hours and one southbound lane closed in the afternoon. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.
Opened to traffic in 2020, the bridge is undergoing federally-required routine inspections.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)