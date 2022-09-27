NAME: Shirle Eiting
AGE: 59
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
DAY JOB: Sparks Municipal Court Judge
EDUCATION: I earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1985 and a Law Degree in 1988 from the University of Utah.
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: I have lived in Nevada for 52 years except when I was away for school.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: During my 34 years as an attorney, I have prosecuted felonies, misdemeanors, and conducted jury trials. I have prosecuted in both Sparks and Reno Municipal Courts. I was also a defense attorney and a legal defender for Sparks Municipal Court. I have over 17 years’ experience in the Sparks City Attorney’s Office, including 7 years as Chief Deputy City Attorney, and Sparks Municipal Court Judge; my experiences as a prosecutor, defense attorney, Sparks Chief Deputy City Attorney, and now as Municipal Court Judge provide me the tools, the knowledge, and the background to be a fair, impartial, ethical, caring, and hardworking judge.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
My top priority is to make sure I listen to the people who appear in front of me whether they are victims, defendants, witnesses, or attorneys and do my best to make the right decision for all concerned and for the citizens of Sparks.
BRIEFLY DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY—WHAT MAKES AN EFFECTIVE JUDGE?
In addition to having all the necessary education, background, and experience to interpret the law, an effective judge should also possess the proper temperament, including compassion, patience, steadiness, and common sense.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am a fair, ethical, experienced, honest, and impartial individual who follows the laws and cares about the people who appear in front of me and the citizens of Sparks.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes.