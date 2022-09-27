NAME: Robert DeLong
AGE: 43
PARTY AFFILIATION: Nonpartisan
DAY JOB: Deputy District Attorney for the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
EDUCATION: I received my law degree from Brigham Young University, my undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s College of California, and I graduated from Edward C. Reed High School.
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: I grew up in Sparks and choose to raise my family here. Aside from the time spent away for school, I have proudly called it home for most of my life.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: I have worked in the courtroom for my entire legal career as either a litigator or a prosecutor. I have practiced before almost every level of court in the State, including our Federal Courts and the Nevada Supreme Court. These experiences have prepared me to handle most any situation that could arise in a courtroom and have taught me the importance of having knowledgeable, fair, and decisive judges on the bench.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
My top priority is to protect our community by holding criminals accountable for their actions and making every effort to ensure that they do not reoffend.
BRIEFLY DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY—WHAT MAKES AN EFFECTIVE JUDGE?
An effective judge must be experienced and educated in the law, exercise the utmost integrity, and be willing to make difficult decisions based upon existing precedent and the unique facts of the case. More importantly, a municipal court judge must employ a firm, but fair approach that balances various forms of judicial discipline and oversight to deal with the challenging issues facing our community.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I care deeply about the City of Sparks, and I will work relentlessly to protect our community and make it a safer place for your family and mine.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes.