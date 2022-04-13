RENO, Nev. – Stone Garrett smashed the first Triple-A home run of his career in the ninth inning as the Reno Aces (4-4) mounted a late-inning comeback attempt Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field but fell to the Sacramento River Cats (5-3), 9-3.
Alek Thomas produced his first three-hit night for the Aces in 2022, and Jake Hager and Matt Davidson had multi-hit games.
Tommy Henry (0-1) suffered the loss after the left-hander yielded. The River Cats scored all four runs off Henry in the second inning.
Reliever Ryan Meisinger was the only Aces arm to have a scoreless appearance as the right-hander struck out all three Sacramento batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Next time out: vs. Sacramento, 4/14/22 at 11:05am
(RNO) RHP Luis Frias (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. (SAC) LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, 19.29 ERA)