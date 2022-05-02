[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada starter Cam Walty was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday, as the conference announced its weekly honors.
Walty earned this second honor after tossing a three-hitter in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Arizona. The sophomore hurler struck out five Wildcat batters, walked just two, and allowed only two baserunners to get into scoring position. The performance improved Walty's 2022 record to 5-3 over a team-leading 11 starts.
Over his last three starts, Walty is 3-0 with 18 strikeouts and just six earned runs allowed over a combined 24 innings for a 2.25 ERA.
Walty's Saturday outing was also Nevada's first nine-inning complete game in nearly four years, when Mark Nowaczewski went the distance in a 4-2 win over Fresno State on May 4, 2018. It was also the first nine-inning shutout by a Pack pitcher since Nowaczewski's 3-0 victory Feb. 25, 2018, at Oral Roberts.
Nevada (22-20, 13-8 MW) ends its eight-game road stretch Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Saint Mary's, before returning home to host New Mexico Friday-Sunday at Peccole Park.