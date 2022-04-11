For the second time this season, Nevada infielder Joshua Zamora has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, as the conference announced its weekly honors Monday.
Zamora, who earned his first weekly honor of the season back on Feb. 21, picked up this latest one with a monster week at the plate. That performance helped Nevada to a 3-1 mark for the week, including a key series victory at UNLV in .588 which the Pack took two of three and narrowly missed completing the sweep Sunday.
Over the four games, Zamora batted .588 (10-for-17) with 12 RBIs and nine runs scored, with three doubles, a home run, and four walks. His on-base percentage for the week was .640 and he slugged an eye-popping .941.
In Las Vegas, Zamora was integral to the Pack's series victory, hitting a ninth-inning grand slam in Saturday's series-clinching 22-13 win. For the three games, he batted .571 (8-for-14) with a team-high seven runs batted in, and scored six more runs. Along with his grand slam, Zamora added a double to record an .857 slugging percentage for the series.
Nevada (16-14, 9-5 MW), which pulled to within 2.5 games of UNLV in the Mountain West standings, continues conference play this Thursday-Sunday against Air Force. Thursday's 6 p.m. opener will be the makeup of March 5's postponed game at The Academy, with Air Force serving as the home team. The regularly-scheduled three-game set will commence Friday at 6 p.m., with Saturday's first pitch set for 5 p.m., and Sunday's finale at 1 p.m. Easter Sunday's contest will also feature free admission for all fans.
(University of Nevada)