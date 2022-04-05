Nevada scored in each of its eight innings at the plate Tuesday, and cruised to a 20-5 midweek victory over Sacramento State.
With 21 hits, it was the Pack's third 20-run, 20-hit game of the campaign. All nine Pack starters recorded at least one hit, led by four players with three-hit games: Stinson, Dario Gomez, Landon Wallace, and Dawson Martin. Michael Ball also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Pack (14-13) went up with a two-run first, as Joshua Zamora drove in Jacob Stinson with a double, then scored on a wild pitch.
It was a five-run Nevada second that broke it open. With the bases loaded and one out, Ryan Jackson brought Anthony Flores in with a sacrifice fly to open the frame's scoring. Stinson followed with an RBI single, then Zamora added his second double, this one bringing in Michael Ball and Stinson, to make it 6-1. Zamora again scored on a wild pitch to cap the inning's scoring.
Zamora drove in five runs for Nevada, going 2-for-3.
That spelled the end of the day for Hornet starter Noah Takacs, who fell to 0-2 on the year. Takacs was charged with seven runs on six hits.
On the other side, Pack starter Alejandro Murillo improved to 2-1, holding the Hornets (13-15) to just three hits over six innings, with the only run coming on Josh Rolling's leadoff homer in the first. He struck out six batters.
Nevada scored six times in the sixth to put it out of reach, the frame highlighted by RBI doubles from Jackson and Flores.
Sacramento State added two runs in each of the seventh and ninth innings.
Nevada resumes Mountain West play this weekend, heading to Las Vegas for a three-game set at UNLV.