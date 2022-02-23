After a second-place finish at the Mountain West Championships, the Nevada swim and dive team claimed 28 individual and three relay All-Conference team awards, the conference has announced Tuesday morning. Fourteen Wolf Pack swimmers and divers and three relay teams earned All-Mountain West honors. The top eight finishers in each individual event and the top three relay teams at the Mountain West Championships earned the All-Mountain West designation.
The Pack finished the 2022 Mountain West Championships second with a final team score of 1,277.5 points. Nevada swimmers and divers collected a total of 13 medals (five golds, one silver, seven bronze) over the meet’s 21 events. Senior, Donna dePolo was Nevada’s most decorated swimmer, capturing a team-high of two gold medals (100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke) and two bronze (400 medley relay and 800 free relay). dePolo also claimed the Mountain West Senior Recognition Award.
Caitlyn McHugh clinched All-Mountain West honors in three individual events (200 free, 500 free, and 1650 free) and two relays (400 medley relay and 800 free relay). Wiktoria Samula also paced Nevada, earning three individual (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM) and one relay (200 medley relay)
On the dive side, all five divers earned All-Conference honors for their performance. Seniors, Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez and Linnea Sorensen earned All-Mountain West honors in the 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, and platform. Freshmen Lucia Gabino and Bailey Heydra notched All-Mountain West honors in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard. While Jessie Nowotny earned the honors in the 1-meter springboard.
Award winners also include Julia Adamczyk (200 IM, 800 free relay), Kyla Alexander (100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay), Mikayla Dance (1650 free, 200 breaststroke), Colette Berkenfield (200 medley relay), Gianni Pitto (400 IM), Josien Wijkhuijs (50 free, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay), and Mariana Vignoli (800 free relay).
(University of Nevada)