[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s tennis opened the weekend with a 4-3 win over Portland State Friday afternoon.
Portland State went on to capture the doubles point with wins at Nos. 1 and 2. Emily Rees and Elizabeth Strongina took Wiem Boubaker and Gaby Charalampidi 6-4 at No. 2, while Nike Beukers and Masha Ponomareva defeated Mariana Campino and Amahée Charrier in a close 7-6 match.
In singles play, Nevada’s Audrey Moutama picked up a point before matches started due to a forfeit from Portland State at No. 6.
The next two matches went to Nevada with dominating wins over their Portland State counterparts. Luneva earned the victory over Rees 6-0, 6-2, while Boubaker took Egan 6-2, 6-3. Portland State’s Strongina defeated Campino 6-2, 6-4, earning the singles point for PSU. Guerbert got the victory over Beukers 7-5, 6-2, while Charrier fell in a hard-fought battle against Ponomareva, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0. This gave Portland State the last singles match point but led to Nevada ultimately taking the match by one point.
The Pack continues competition tomorrow when they take on Portland for their final match of the weekend. First serve is set for 10:00 a.m.
Doubles:
Order of finish: 3, 2
- Emily Rees/Elizabeth Strongina (PSU) def. Wiem Boubaker/Gaby Charalampidi, 6-4
- Nika Beukers/Masha Ponomareva (PSU) def. Mariana Campino/Amahée Charrier, 7-6
Singles
Order of finish: 6, 4, 5, 2, 3, 1
1. Ponomareva (PSU) def. Charrier 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)
2. Strongina (PSU) def. Campino 6-2, 6-4
3. Guerbert def. Beukers (PSU) 7-5, 6-2
4. Luneva def. Rees (PSU) 6-0, 6-2
5. Boubaker def. Egan (PSU) 6-2, 6-3
6. Moutama def. no player (PSU) – by forfeit