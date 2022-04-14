AZUSA, CALIF.– After a solid first day at the Bryan Clay Invitational, the second day would be even better as the team would see a school record broken and plenty of personal bests.
Senior Nicola Ader, who went into the day ranked third all-time at Nevada in the heptathlon, broke the school record in the event with her final point total of 5,836. This beating Ali McKnight’s school record of 5,832 points that she set in 1995. Ader not only won the event, but also currently ranks fourth in the country in the event, looking forward to a possible qualification to NCAA Nationals.
Ader started the day with an impressive 6.23 meter mark in the long jump. This mark being just off her school record mark of 6.34m. She then would earn a personal best in the javelin with a mark of 45.23m. This beating her old personal best mark of 42.72m. Finally, she would wrap up the day with a time of 2:25.62 in the 800m run.
This wouldn’t be the only Nevada all-time mark, as freshman Alison Graf would move up to ninth all-time in the 800m with her time of 2:11.61. This time putting her past Zanae Jones’ 2019 time of 2:11.83. She would also finish with the best time in her heat.
Other personal bests would include junior Daniel Sayo, who finished with a time of 14:18.70 in the 5000m run. This would beat his old mark of 14:25.81 that he set at the Bob Larsen Distance Carnival. During the heptathlon, sophomore Kate Kadrmas would set a personal best in the 800m run with a time of 2:29.44. This beating her mark of 2:30.14.
The Wolf Pack will look to wrap up their weekend by competing at both the Bryan Clay Invitational and Mt. Sac Relays.