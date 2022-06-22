[RENO RODEO RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (June 21, 2022) – With the stands decked out in purple for Man Up Crusade night in support of advocacy to end domestic violence, day five at the Reno Rodeo is in the books.
The contestants did not disappoint with exciting action in every event.
Starting out strong, 2021 Resistol Rookie and No. 25 ranked bareback rider in the world standings Waylon Bourgeois wowed the crowd with a high-scoring 86.5 on Powder River Rodeo’s Two Buck Chuck.
Tonight’s top three steer wrestlers were all unranked.
Saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock, of Winnemucca was the only Nevadan to compete tonight. Unfortunately he missed his mark out and got a no score tonight. He’ll be up again tomorrow.
Halyn Lide won in barrels tonight with a 17.04, the fastest turn of the week by one one-hundredth of a second. Though she didn’t place in the top three, fans were thrilled to cheer on Amberley Snyder, a championship barrel racer who is paralyzed from the waist down and who guest-stared on the hit show “Yellowstone.”
This year’s Xtreme Bulls winner Garret Smith came back to tie for the No. 1 spot tonight with Shane Proctor, the 2011 Reno Rodeo champion.
Here are the night’s top results:
Bareback (score in points):
1. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA 86.5 on Powder River Rodeo’s Two Buck Chuck
2. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX 83.5 on Powder River Rodeo’s Shade Tree
3. Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT 83 on Powder River Rodeo’s Shiver Shot
Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):
1. Cody Devers, Balko, OK 4.8
2. Joe Wilson, Martin, SD 5.3
3. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK 5.5
Team Roping (score in seconds):
1. Manny Egusquiza Jr., Stephenville, TX & Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX 5.2
2. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ & Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA 5.5
3. Dalton Turner, Sidney, AR & Blaine Turner, Batesville, AR 6.3
Saddle Bronc (score in points):
1. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB 85 on Powder River Rodeo’s Double Take
T2. Damian Brennan, Injune, AU 84 on Powder River Rodeo’s Foxy Mama
T2. Kade Bruno, Challis, ID 84 on Powder River Rodeo’s Look Again
Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):
1. Colt Papy, Athens, LA 8.7
2. Roger Nonella, Redmond, OR 9.4
3. Blake Ash, Aurora, MO 10.7
Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):
1. Mattie Turner, Wilsonville, OR 2.6
2. Emma Charleston, Reeds, MO 2.8
3. Addy Hill, Thatcher, UT 2.9
Barrel Racing (score in seconds):
1. Halyn Lide, China Spring, TX 17.04
2. Savannah Bennett, Salmon, ID 17.14
3. Taycie Matthews, Wynne, AR 17.29
Bull Riding (score in points):
T1. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, WA, 82.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Joker
T.1 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID, 82.5 Big Bend Rodeo’s Red Rocker
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID, 77.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Breakdown
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary
For more information and live results every night visit the newsroom. Current PRCA leaderboard can be found here.