[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada baseball third baseman Tyler Bosetti was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Preseason All-American Third Team, as announced by the organization.
With a solid group of super seniors and youngsters who decided to stay with their 2022 squads in hopes of gaining the coveted NCAA Championship in Omaha, Neb., the 21st annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers preseason All-America teams bring ample all-star talent into the 164th season of intercollegiate baseball.
Bosetti is coming off a dominant junior campaign where he earned Second-Team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and ABCA/Rawlings to go along with All-Mountain West First Team accolades.
The Vacaville, Calif., native started all 45 games for the Wolf Pack and set single-season career-highs in nearly every offensive category including batting average (.328), hits (64), doubles (22), triples (3), home runs (11), RBI (47) and runs (46). His 22 doubles ranked 10th in the nation, and he is fourth nationally in doubles per game, averaging 0.49 per contest. Bosetti hit .382 in conference play and led the team in RBI, doubles, and runs scored. In May 2021, Bosetti grabbed national headlines after hitting a home run in nine consecutive games, which broke an NCAA record that had stood for 30 years.
The 2022 slate features 21 home and 31 away games. The reigning Mountain West champions will open the season on Feb. 18 with a three-game series at Grand Canyon followed by a single game at Arizona State on Feb. 22. Nevada hosts San Jose State for its home-opening series on March 11-13.
You can catch the Pack in action all season by purchasing tickets here.