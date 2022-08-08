The Vegas Golden Knights will visit South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, August 15 for the first stop of the team’s 2022 VGK Road Trip, presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Golden Knights players, broadcasters and Chance will be among those making the trip from Las Vegas to host a hockey clinic and meet with VGK fans in the area.
Participants in the South Lake Tahoe stop on the VGK Road Trip are scheduled to include defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore, play-by-play broadcaster Dave Goucher and VGK Insider Gary Lawless.
Mascot Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and Knights Guard ice crew will be in attendance as well.
The VGK Road Trip is a four-city tour through the Golden Knights’ TV territory that also includes stops in Boise, ID; Missoula, MT; and Salt Lake City, UT. For more information on the VGK Road Trip click here