As temperatures rise, more attention is directed to fire preparedness, especially with the long weekend ahead when people are going out barbecuing, boating and camping. Having a to-go kit can save you a lot of time in case disaster hits.
They say regardless of where you live or what season it is, those bags can save you precious time. It could be a simple backpack with items such as water and non-perishable food, first aid kit, documents, prescription medications and glasses, infant formula, diapers, pet food, supplies for your pet, cell phone charger, flashlight and batteries.
"I would encourage everybody regardless of what time of the year it is, this time of the year things heat up we move into the wildfire season, or even during periods there is a high flood risk, always be ready," says Adam Mayberry, public information officer with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. He also says ideally, people would have three days worth of supplies in those bags and everyone should have a bag for themselves.
Mayberry also recommends families to run through communication plans and how they would act in case something does happen. For more fire preparedness tips: