The Reno Aces open the season at home today with an afternoon game against Las Vegas. The Aces are the 2022 Pacific Coast League Champions and the whole team is excited to welcome fans back to Greater Nevada Field, many returning with those championship rings. Aces Chief Commercial Officer Mike Murray showed us the design.
"This is the ring our players were awarded last, year winning the 2022 Pacific Coast League championship, so if a fan would like to see it as they're walking around today and get an explanation of what everything on the ring means, flag down one of our staff, he said. "We want to share this with you and show you because it's your championship just as much as it is ours."
He says that even after a very wet winter, the field is ready to go.
"A couple of years ago we tore out the entire field and put in a brand-new drainage system," Murray said. "So we are told during standing water, it is still a safe place to play the ballgame. Now hopefully we don't have that today, but it has taken quite a bit of moisture over the last couple of weeks with mother nature doing what she's been doing. It's a great surface to play on and it will be ready to go for game time today."
The fan favorites will all be back - the mascot, Archie, Emcee Chris Payne, and there are some new entertainment options to check out.
"The club that was formerly Bugsy's Club is now The Club and we have done a complete makeover with that club," Murray said. "We took it all the way back to bare walls, we have renovated the whole thing. We also have our new Double Play Deck, which is down the right field line, which will be a party area for up to 50 people that we have not had before."
It's a day this team has been looking forward to since last fall.
"This is such a great community of baseball fans and sports fans in general," Murray said. "We're so lucky to be here. We love this community and are very excited to bring baseball back to it."
Game time is 2:05 and tickets can be purchased at renoaces.com