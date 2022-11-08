Many area businesses are offering deals for military members on Veterans Day this Friday.
Numerous businesses from the Atlantis Casino, Peppermill, Black Bear Diner, GSR, Red Robin and Outback are all offering deals to veterans. Look below for a full list.
The RTC will offer free rides on all RTC transit services on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.
RTC transit will operate on a Sunday-level schedule on Veterans Day. The RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.
The City of Reno will host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m., snow or shine. Temperatures are projected to be low, so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.