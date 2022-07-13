The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that 55-year-old Kevin Frederick Monthei has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after having been convicted of Drug Trafficking.
Monthei pled guilty in January and was sentenced in the Washoe County District Court last week to a term of eight to 20 years in prison.
Monthei was arrested in October 2020 by the Reno Police Department after detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit received information about his involvement in the transport and sale of narcotics.
When contacted, a search of the vehicle Monthei was driving located over seven pounds of methamphetamine. An additional six grams were found in Monthei’s pants pocket after his arrest.
At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell argued that the amount of methamphetamine Monthei sought to bring into our community was shocking. Attorney Vieta-Kabell also noted that methamphetamine was a drug of great concern to our community, and that both the severity of Monthei’s conduct and his record of prior offenses justified a lengthy term in prison.