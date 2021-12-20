The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is maximizing their year-end campaign with the help of two donations who are challenging the community to donate and double their impact.
With the support of Dermody Properties through their Thanksgiving Capstone Award and Greater Nevada Credit Union, each donation through this campaign will be matched one to one, up to $40,000 between December 27-31.
All donors who donate to the Food Bank during this time period will also be entered into a drawing for a free 2022 Reno Aces game in the Greater Nevada Credit Union’s suite. The prize will include 20 Greater Nevada suite tickets to one of their games during the 2022 season along with hosted food at the game (valued at $1,700).
Donations in the year-end campaign help the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to provide 6 meals per $1 with the matching funds.
To donate and to learn more, you can visit fbnn.org.