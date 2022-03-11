A pedestrian was injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a car.
The crash happened on the 3600 block of Kietzke Lane around 6:20 p.m.
Reno Police say the pedestrian crossed the street outside a marked crosswalk and while one car slowed down, a second car passed the first car and struck the pedestrian.
Police also say the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.
One lane of traffic was blocked as crews investigated.