A pedestrian was injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a car.

The crash happened on the 3600 block of Kietzke Lane around 6:20 p.m.

Reno Police say the pedestrian crossed the street outside a marked crosswalk and while one car slowed down, a second car passed the first car and struck the pedestrian.

Police also say the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.

One lane of traffic was blocked as crews investigated. 