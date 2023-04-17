A man from Reno was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole following 30 years after being convicted of fatally shooting A 61-year-old man back in 2021.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Nicholas Silva was found guilty after a seven-day trial in the Washoe County District Court of Second-Degree Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon and Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon.
On March 2, 2021, officers with the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to reports of a shooting at a home on S. Virginia St., where they found the body of 61-year-old Charles Hooper.
The investigation determined that Silva shot Hooper, identified as the boyfriend of Silva’s mother, in their shared home because Hooper had music playing while Silva was trying to sleep.
While officers were still on scene of the shooting, RPD received a report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on S. McCarran.
Upon arrival, officers learned Silva had robbed the store clerk, at gunpoint.
After a 100-mph pursuit across county lines, Silva was apprehended by Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies.
Original Story from December 14, 2022:
