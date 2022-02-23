In Washoe County, the seven day moving average of infections is going down, with about 70 new cases per day. It's the lowest rate since July.
A number that isn't going down, is the percentage of staffed beds occupied at hospitals, which is approximately 86 percent, and that is due to staffing issues in health care. They are not driven by COVID, like in the past. COVID-19 hospitalizations are in fact, declining.
Although these are positive numbers, we might see another surge in the future and health officials say, people should get ready by getting vaccinated and also taking advantage of resources now available like at-home testing kits.
"What we have discovered with the incredible surge we saw with omicron, is the difficulty moving from low levels of demand for testing like what we are experiencing right now, to huge demand that can come with the surge," says Washoe County Health Officer, Kevin Dick.
As for a future surge, they are not sure if that would be due to the BA.2 variant, or another variant. According to the Nevada State Lab, only three people have been found with the BA.2 variant and there are a lot of things they are still learning about it.
Health officials remind that vaccinations, testing and treatments are tools we have to fight COVID-19.
For more information on treatment, you can visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-treatment/