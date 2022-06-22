Scientists and fire officials met today to discuss reasons why we are seeing more frequent and intense fires in the area and steps to lessen the effects.
They say if you are one of those hoping this summer will be the summer we will not see wildfires and smoke, generations to come should just accept it is not the case.
"Looking into the future all we can do is mitigate it to the best of our abilities and really learn to live with it, and lessen some of the effects like increased heart and lung disorders," says Nevada Wildlife Federation Executive Director, Russell Kuhlman.
He says most wildfires are human caused and one of the best things people can do, is take precautions and limit the fires we do see to ones started by natural causes. Another tool is checking the air quality before making plans,
creating defensible space around your home and also increase funding of resources to fight those fires.
To educate the younger generation, Living with Fire says the subject will be taught in schools.
"We are developing a curriculum for schools all throughout Nevada, we started with high school and that is being implemented in the spring," says Living with Fire Director, Christina Restaino.
Fire officials say climate change, less rainfall and the worst drought in years are some of the reasons why fires are burning hotter and more often.