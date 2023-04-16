Some people ride their bikes all year long, but most wait until the weather gets a little bit warmer.
It's a team effort between bicyclists and drivers to keep each other safe on the roads.
Ky Plaskon, the President of the Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance explains "Drivers could go more slowly and be more patient around cyclists, that's the number one thing, more protected bike paths, finding more protected bike paths to ride on can be a little bit difficult in our community but there are a few here."
Plaskon also mentions cyclists can wear helmets and check their chains, breaks and tires before riding their bikes.
He says the Federal Highway Administration found 60% of all people want to be out on their bikes more as the weather gets warmer. But that 60% doesn't feel safe 100% of the time.
He goes on to tell us, in order for people to feel safer on their bikes they need more protected paths on high-speed streets. He also points out if you're driving in a car, you'll want to make sure you slow down when you see bikes even if you have to go slower than the speed limit and be sure to provide three feet of distance between the car and the bike when passing them on the roadways.
Aeva Plaskon, Ky Plaskon's daughter has been riding with her dad her whole life. She says she loves everything about bike riding, but out on the roads it can be a little scary at times.
She shares an experience she had while riding her bike, "We were crossing, and a car was going really fast towards us, and we were like "oh my god what do we do?" my dad was like "Stop!" and I was like " No!" so I rode across the street and my dad went with me and we didn't get hit by the car but it went speeding by."
We also asked fellow cyclist Paul Lucas why he thinks he's a safe rider, he says, "I've worn a helmet for 30 something years." and adds "Keep my head safe, I've got that little brain that I want to keep."
Ky Plaskon also mentions, the majority of the time drivers are very respectful when it comes to sharing the roadways, he says "Every time I come to a stop sign and somebody stops for me, I wave at them and I say, "thank you!" for not putting me in danger."